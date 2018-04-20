Trial of Maine woman charged in stabbing death starts next week

Courtesy Waldo County Jail | BDN Courtesy Waldo County Jail | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 20, 2018 1:00 am

A Rockport woman goes on trial Monday for manslaughter in the 2017 stabbing death of a man in Waldo.

Police arrested Victoria Scott, 24, last May and charged her with the homicide of Edwin Littlefield, 43, which happened four months earlier at a home on Kendall Corner Road in Waldo. First responders found Littlefield dead outside the home on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after receiving a 911 call from the address.

Little has been revealed about the case or what led to the charges. Because of how the charges were brought against Scott, an affidavit detailing the police investigation that resulted in her arrest was never filed.

The indictment against Scott alleges that she used a knife “recklessly or with criminal negligence” to cause Littlefield’s death.

Scott’s attorney, Steven Peterson, claims his client acted in self-defense. Littlefield and Scott both knew the owner of the Waldo home where the incident allegedly occurred, and spent time there regularly, he said.

At some point on the night of Littlefield’s death, he got into an altercation with Scott. During that fight, Littlefield allegedly was straddling Scott, pinning her down with his hands around her neck, according to Peterson.

Peterson said his client reached into her coat pocket and pulled out a pocket knife, which she used to stab Littlefield several times in the leg. Peterson said Scott ran away and Littlefield allegedly got into a fight with another man at the house, and became incapacitated after he was pushed to the ground. The man then placed Littlefield in his truck parked in the driveway.

Littlefield bled to death in the truck, according to Peterson.

Jurors may travel to Waldo to visit the crime scene during the first day of court on Monday, according to Peterson.

