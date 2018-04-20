Maine coastal village to vote on $2.6 million wharf upgrade

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • April 20, 2018 3:59 pm

A $2.64 million redevelopment project aimed at expanding town-owned waterfront property in the village of Port Clyde will be sent to St. George voters for approval next month.

The proposed project focuses on property purchased by the town in 2015, where the former St. George Marine Corp. was located. The property, on the Port Clyde waterfront, is adjacent to the town landing.

The plan put forth by town officials would create a “single waterfront facility” connecting the town landing to the new property by filling in a small area of water that separates the two properties, according to a release from the town of St. George.

Connecting the two properties would almost double the usable public wharf space in the village’s downtown by adding 9,400 square feet. Additionally it would increase the dock frontage by 150 feet.

During the purchasing process for the property, the town heard from residents that they wanted to maintain the area for public access to the working waterfront, the release states.

“This project is about preservation of waterfront access, and the creation of potential options for the town and those who use the sea to earn a living,” Harbormaster Dave Schmanska said.

If approved, the project would be paid for with a 20-year bond. Tax payers would see their property taxes go up about $60 per year over the life of the bond, according to the release.

The proposed improvements to the property have a 75-year lifespan.

The vote will be held on May 14 at the St. George town office.

