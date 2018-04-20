Colby alum donates $2.5M to college that gave him financial aid

Courtesy of Colby College | BDN Courtesy of Colby College | BDN

By Lori Valigra • April 20, 2018 2:08 pm

Gardiner native Steve Ford dipped into Colby College’s financial aid pool 50 years ago so he could graduate with a bachelor’s degree in government.

This week, he donated $2.5 million to his alma mater so other Maine students could also get a financial leg up at the Waterville college. The gift, announced April 19, adds to the $1 million he’s already donated to the college.

Ford earmarked the new money he donated to the general financial aid pool for students from Maine. Those are students who attended Maine high schools and are therefore state residents, Colby spokeswoman Kate Carlisle said. Any Colby student who is a Maine resident can apply for the funds during any year of their education.

“Colby helped me financially so I was able to attend,” Ford, who graduated in 1968, said in a statement. “It was important to me that the college invested in me, so I want to give back.”

The gift is from Ford and his wife Mary Ford, who have contributed to the college for the past 37 consecutive years. Their son, Bill, graduated from Colby in 2005, and Steve’s father, William, graduated in 1926.

“We are especially grateful that this gift supports Colby’s commitment to the students from our home state of Maine,” Colby President David A. Greene said in a statement.

The Fords have been seasonal residents of Maine for nearly 40 years, and also have a home in Pennsylvania.

Steve Ford had a lifelong career as a corporate attorney, including 20-plus years with Scott Paper and S.D. Warren, working with their Maine operations and timberlands.

Colby offers about $6 million per year in financial aid to students from Maine, who make up about 10 percent of the student population. There are currently 211 Maine students at Colby, with 53 Mainers scheduled to graduate in May. Carlisle could not say how many of those received financial aid specified for Maine students.

In December 2017, Colby expanded its financial aid program so that parents or guardians of students entering the college this fall and earning $60,000 or less would not be required to contribute anything to their educational expenses.

The Colby Class of 1968, celebrating its 50th Reunion in June, is currently breaking gift records with a total of nearly $16 million.

Steve Ford is a member of the class along with Portland real estate developer Joe Boulos, who with his wife Sheri Boulos also have focused on financial aid donations. They created the Boulos Family Scholarship program that has funded at least 310 Maine veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11 with scholarships of $10,000 each.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.