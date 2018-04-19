On Deck, a sports calendar for April 19, 2018

April 19, 2018 4:15 pm

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 13th Annual Girls “County” Basketball Shootout, sponsored by the Pepsi Bottling Group, will be held June 29-30. The tournament is limited to the first 16 high school girls teams that

register (Class C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six. The entry fee of $150 helps cover the cost of board officials plus awards. All campers receive a T-shirt while trophies will go to players on the winning team. There also will be an all-tournament team and a 3-point shooting contest. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or send registration forms to Larry Gardner, 28 High School Drive, Fort Fairfield, ME 04742

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-15 at the Presque Isle High School gymnasiums has announced its 2018 dates. The boys camp is scheduled June 25–29 and the girls camp runs July 9-13. The camps are designed to help players develop their basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences to the players and help with instruction. Lunch will be provided each day at the NMCC dining hall. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com or visit us on Facebook @ Aroostook Basketball Camp.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 32nd annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield Has been set for June 18-22 for the boys and June 25-29 for girls at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. The $145 feed includes the camp instruction by a knowledgeable staff of over 20 coaches along meals, awards, T-shirt, ball and “Family Barbecue” awards ceremony. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org or check out “Tiger Basketball Camp” on Facebook to download an electronic form.

CANOE RACING

MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis annual Sebec River Canoe and Kayak Race Saturday, May 19, with registration 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Sebec Reading Room. Paddlers compete in nine racing and recreational classes for canoes and kayaks. A race t-shirt and canoe decal come with the registration fee ($20 per adult, $15 per youth). Participants under 18 must be registered by an adult. All paddlers must have personal flotation devices and all kayakers must wear an approved helmet. Experience with rapids is advised, since there are areas of Class II whitewater. The Milo Fire Department River Rescue team will be on the river during the race. Food and drinks and a public bathroom available at The Reading Room in Sebec Village. Race orientation begins after registrations are closed, shortly after 10 a.m. Shotgun starts begin in Sebec after the orientation. The first three places in each class receive awards at the finish line, which is the Sebec River Public Landing in Milo. A shuttle service, if requested at registration, will be available to transport racers back to their cars after the race is over. A free lunch will be provided to all paddlers and their families in the gazebo at the end of the race. For more race details or to become a sponsor contact the Race Chairman Bobby Ellison at 207-943-2317.

BANGOR — The Bangor parks and Recreation Department is still accepting registrations for the 52nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race to be held Saturday, April 21. The fee is $50 per person April 20 and on race day. Race-day registrations will only be accepted from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the Mystic Tie Grange Hall in Kenduskeag. Race starts at 8 a.m. Participants must be at least 12 years old and any participant under 16 must have an adult with them in the boat. Registrations are available online and at the Parks and Recreation office at 647 Main St. For information or to register go to www.bangorparksandrec.com or call 992-4490.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The 46th annual Kiwanis Piscataquis River Race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, staring at the athletic field in Guilford and ending at Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft. Registration 7:30-9:30 a.m. Early bird registration $20 received by April 27; $30 day of the race. Hot beverages available at starting line; food and beverages available at finish line. Gas card raffle. To purchase tickets contact Tim Hague at 564-8126 or 951-0715 or any Kiwanis member. For information, contact Jeff Kelly (207)717-5974 or email jeffkellydvm@gmail.com . http://doverfoxcroftkiwanis.org/Page/17038

MACHIAS — Machias River Race, 11 a.m. Sunday, April 29, Machias River from First Machias Lake to Airline Bridge. Registration: 9 a.m., $25 fee ($20 for ACA members, $5 for under 18s or free for under 18 ACA members). Hard-shell helmets are required. Potluck cookout and awards ceremony will immediately follow the race at the finish line. Net proceeds to benefit the canoe racing team at Orono High School. Contact: Jeff Owen, 866-8518, jcowen_01@yahoo.com

FARMINGTON — Sandy River Canoe/Kayak Race & Fun Paddle, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29, starting at the American Legion at the intersection of Routes 4 and 145 in Strong, and ending at the Little League ballfield in Fairbanks on Route 4. Flatwater with some Class 1 & 2 whitewater, 10 miles. Registration 11:30-12:30 a.m., $10 adults, $5 for students including college students. Pre-registration forms available at the UMF fitness and recreation department. Contact UMF phone 778-7494, website: frc.umf.maine.edu or email James Toner: james.d.toner@maine.edu

GOLF

ROCKPORT — The Goose River Golf Club plans to open Friday, April 27. The practice range also is set to open that day. Spring rates are walking: 9 holes, $15; 18 holes, $25; carts: 9 holes, $12; 18 holes, $18. For information about Goose River Golf Club, visit the Goose website at www.gooserivergolf.com, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GooseRiverGolf/ or contact Head Golf Pro Alex Plummer at 236-8488.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — The Penobscot Ice Arena is offering programs and camps throughout the summer for both children and adults. Summer co-ed youth hockey starts June 4, Jr. Pounders Camp starts June 25, Co-ed Adult C League starts April 16, Co-ed Adult A/B League starts May 20; also Inside Edge Camps throughout the summer. Pro Ambitions Camp starts July 23. For information or to register visit penobscoticearena.org or e-mail penobscoticearena@gmail.com

PICKLEBALL

OLD TOWN — All Levels Pickleball Play at the

Old Town-Orono YMCA, 427 Stillwater Avenue, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon

HAMPDEN — Experienced Pickleball Play at Armstrong Tennis Center, $5 per person, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays; Beginner/Intermediate Pickleball Play 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays.

ROAD RACING

BELFAST— Paces for PAWS 5k Run and Family Fun Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 26, Belfast Rail Trail. Dog-friendly event. Race proceeds will help homeless and abandoned animals receive the medical care, shelter and companionship they need until their forever homes are found. All proceeds will support those animals at PAWS. Event check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the 5k Race starts at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Family Fun Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. ​For more information and to register please visit www.pacesforpaws.org .

MILBRIDGE— Elaine Hill “Love a Nurse” 5K and Fun Run, Saturday, May 5 at Milbridge Town Marina, 234 Ficketts Point Rd. Registration forms for the 5K can be found online at http://www.whrl.org/5k. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:45 a.m. Fees are $15 for the 5K and $5 for the Fun Run. The day starts with the 1-Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. followed by the 5K Walk/Run at 10 a.m. Race winners will be awarded cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25 for the top three finishers, respectively, in male and female categories. Ribbons will go to the top three Fun Run winners. The route is a level, tarred surface, comfortable for all ages and accessible for strollers.

ORONO — 11th annual Healthy High 5K, 10K and 1-Mile fun run at 5 p.m. April 20; The 5K/10K run/walk will start at the New Balance Recreation Center on the University of Maine campus and will continue on a course around campus ending back at the Rec center. Both the 5K course and the 10K course are certified by USATF. Register at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=8645

ORONO — Move Your Phi’t is an annual 5K run/walk through the University of Maine campus, being held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 28. All money raised goes to The Alpha Phi Foundation, which donates $100,000 dollars annually to advance research and education into women’s heart health. Register online on the Facebook event page Alpha Phi’s Move Your Phi’t 5K, or on the day of the event at Buchanan Alumni House, University of Maine campus. Cost $10.

THOMASTON — Trekkers will host the fifth annual Thomaston Trek 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 3; start and finish at the Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St. Advance online registration for Thomaston Trek is $25 per person at www.trekkers.org (through May 30). Fee on the day of the run/walk is $35. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Participants raise money for Trekkers by asking family and friends to support them. Fundraising page on EverydayHero.com. Proceeds benefit Trekkers’ programs for local youth. For information about Thomaston Trek or Trekkers, contact the office at 594-5095 or www.trekkers.org.

LUBEC — Bay of Fundy International Marathon, June 24, half-marathon, ultra-marathon, 10K and fun run races will also be held; marathon and ultra courses start at West Quoddy Light in Lubec, cross the international bridge, go through Campobello to Head Harbor and end in Lubec. Half-marathon starts in Head Harbor, 10K and fun run both in Lubec. For more information or to register visit: bayoffundymarathon.com

AUGUSTA — Join Maine State Credit Union on April 28, when it hosts its annual Feed ME 5k Run/Walk to end hunger in Maine at Capitol Park in Augusta. The 5K race kicks off at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk starts at 9 a.m. Prizes include $100 to the top male and female 5K run finishers and $20 for each of the top runners in their age groups. All proceeds benefit local food pantries and hunger organizations in Maine. To donate visit https://www.mainestatecu.org/about/community/ending-hunger-in-maine. For information visit MaineStateCU.org/FeedMe5kWalkRun or to register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Augusta/FeedMe5K.