DHHS: Beware of child protective services impersonators

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 19, 2018 10:14 am

The Department of Health and Human Services warned the public to beware of impersonators after an alleged instance was reported in southern Maine, a spokeswoman said.

Someone there allegedly impersonated a case worker for Child Protective Services, according to spokeswoman Emily Spencer. The agency believes it was an isolated incident, she said.

DHHS employees carry identification cards which they must present to the public whenever they are working, she said. The cards contain a DHHS logo, and the employee’s name, title, and photo, she said.

Employees are not allowed to refuse to show a person their identification card, she added.

