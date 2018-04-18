Maine man succumbs to injuries from weekend car crash

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 18, 2018 1:49 pm

A 25-year-old driver who crashed into a stone wall on Congress Street in Portland on Sunday has died from his injuries, a city official said Wednesday.

Soungha Sok of Westbrook died Wednesday morning in Portland’s Maine Medical Center three days after colliding with a wall in the area of 2039 Congress St., which is across from Brooklawn Memorial Park and Cemetery and near the juncture with Johnson Road, according to Portland spokeswoman Jessica Grondin and police.

His passenger, 25-year-old Harrona Sayed of Portland, was also hospitalized after the crash and remained at Maine Medical on Wednesday with “serious, but not life-threatening injuries,” Grondin said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

