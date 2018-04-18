Suspect in Maine pharmacy robbery arrested after brief chase

Courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff's Office

By NICHOLAS SAMBIDES , BDN Staff • April 18, 2018 12:02 pm

A Brooks man was charged with robbing a Unity pharmacy last week after police apprehended him at a town campsite on Wednesday.

Andrew Sousa, 33, was charged with Class B robbery.

Waldo County sheriff’s deputies and a Belfast police tracking dog and handler chased Sousa down at the Brooks campsite after securing an arrest warrant in connection with the April 9 holdup of Unity Pharmacy.

[Suspect in Maine pharmacy robbery escapes police]

Sousa was taken to Waldo County General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Sheriffs identified and approached Sousa on the street in Brooks on the night of the robbery but he ran into the woods.

Earlier that day, a man wearing black clothing and a mask walked into Unity Pharmacy on Plaza Drive at 1:30 p.m. and passed a note to a female employee demanding prescription drugs.

A Class B crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

The investigation is continuing.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.