Police investigating broken windows, graffiti in Pittsfield “crime spree”

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 18, 2018 3:42 pm

Updated: April 18, 2018 4:12 pm

Vandals broke the windows of two businesses and the library’s glass door Tuesday night and also damaged two police vehicles in a downtown Pittsfield “crime spree,” police said.

They also spray painted the sign and pavement in front of Manson Park with “a picture of a guy’s you-know-what and then they wrote some disparaging words — naughty words,” said Police Chief Pete Bickmore.

The incidents are believed to be linked and authorities are searching for leads on what are believed to be multiple suspects, he said. Police are asking the public to contact the the department with any information they have regarding the crimes at (207) 487-3101.

The vandalism took place overnight in Pittsfield’s small downtown area, Bickmore said.

The culprits threw rocks and smashed the front windows of Kleinschmidt Associates, a consulting firm at 141 Main St. and Insource Renewables, at 113 North Lancy St., he said.

One pane of the glass handicapped-accessible door at the Pittsfield Public Library on Library Street was also smashed, although not shattered, said librarian Holly Williams. The door, which is off to the side of the building and not accessible from the street, will cost about $500 to replace, she said.

Rocks also “dinged” a Ford Explorer police cruiser and dented the hood of an officer’s personal vehicle that were parked at the police station, Bickmore said.

The suspect or suspects likely face misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, he said.

