Vermont sportsman’s club files lawsuit over the state’s new gun law

Cheryl Senter | AP Cheryl Senter | AP

The Associated Press • April 18, 2018 1:09 pm

Updated: April 18, 2018 1:09 pm

MONTPELIER, Vermont — A Vermont sportsman’s club has filed a lawsuit over the state’s new gun law that bans high-capacity gun magazines.

WPTZ-TV reports the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs filed the lawsuit Wednesday challenging the state’s limit on gun magazines to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns.

The group’s President Chris Bradley says high-capacity magazines are often used for competitive sport shooting.

Bradley says he is confident the court will strike down the ban.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a number of gun restrictions into law April 11. One raises the minimum age to buy firearms and another makes it easier to take guns from people who pose a threat.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.