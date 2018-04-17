Wind, rain knocks out power for thousands of Mainers

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 17, 2018 7:46 am

FREEPORT, Maine — Fewer than 3,000 Central Maine Power customers remained without power at 7 a.m. Tuesday following an overnight wind and rainstorm that at one point reportedly knocked out electricity for nearly 10,000 accounts.

The bulk of customers still in the dark were in Lincoln (787), Cumberland (579) and Penobscot (432) counties.

Specifically, 512 accounts on Southport, 360 accounts in Harpswell, and West Bath (251) remained in the dark Tuesday morning.

Near-record cold arrived in Portland on Monday, where the temperature didn’t rise above 32 degrees, the coldest high temperature for April 15 since 1970, according to the National Weather Service.

