Navy sailor from Freeport dies while serving in Bahrain

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 17, 2018 6:59 am

FREEPORT, Maine — A 2014 Freeport High School graduate serving in the U.S. Navy in Bahrain was killed April 5 when a vehicle struck him while he was crossing a road with friends.

Austin Thomas Williams, 22, was serving aboard the USS Sentry (MCM 3) in Manama, Bahrain, after recently re-enlisting for six years, according to his obituary.

Williams was a Navy engineman second class

While at Freeport High School, Williams participated in cross-country, track, chorus and theater.

He attended boot camp and Engineman A-School in Great Lakes, Illinois, transferred to C-School in Coronado, California, and then completed his first tour of duty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

After completing his first tour of duty, he advanced to engineman second class (EN2) and earned his warfare qualification.

Williams is survived by his parents and a brother.

