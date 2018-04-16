Bangor will warm up Tuesday after freezing rain departs

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 16, 2018 11:32 am

Freezing rain and sleet iced walkways and windshields in Greater Bangor on Monday morning as late-season cold spell continued to make its way across southern Maine.

But the precipitation is expected to change into pure rain by the evening, as temperatures in Bangor rise overnight and into the mid-50s by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service expanded a winter weather advisory Monday to cover the entire bottom half of the state — excluding coastal Cumberland and York counties — which is set to remain in effect until noon Monday.

By that time, up to half an inch of sleet and up to a tenth of an inch of ice caused by freezing rain are predicted to accumulate on surfaces in central Penobscot and Washington counties, according to the advisory.

In Greater Bangor, the change to rain on Monday will occur in the late afternoon, and no ice is expected to accumulate overnight, according to the weather service. Winds blowing between 10 mph and 15 mph — with some reaching up to 25 mph — are expected to blow through the region all day.

The rain will continue steadily into Tuesday morning, before letting up in the afternoon, when only showers are predicted, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high temperature in Bangor is forecast to be 50 degrees.

The wintry weather arrived in southern Maine on Sunday, icing over Greater Portland and the New Hampshire border before it made its way up the coast.

The chill was record-breaking in Portland, where the temperature didn’t rise above 32, marking its coldest high temperature for April 15 since 1970, when the city didn’t get above 37, according to weather service forecaster Andy Pohl.

On Monday, Portland was just getting rain, he said.

