April 16, 2018
LePage calls Barbara Bush ‘a wonderful friend and inspiration’ after learning of her failing health

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to a patient's question during a visit to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Aug. 22, 2013. A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine — Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he and his wife are keeping former first lady Barbara Bush and the Bush family in their prayers.

LePage tweeted Sunday evening that Barbara Bush, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, “is one of a kind and she has been a wonderful friend and inspiration to so many people in Maine.”

[Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health]

A family spokesman said Sunday that the 92-year-old Barbara Bush is in failing health and won’t be seeking additional medical treatment.

The Bushes have long ties to Maine. They spend their summers at a seaside home in Kennebunkport and are involved in the community.

In Portland, the Maine Medical Center’s children’s hospital bears Barbara Bush’s name. Medical Center President Rich Petersen says the Bushes “live their lives always putting others first.”

