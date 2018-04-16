Topsham police release sketch of suspect in tanning salon robbery

Topsham Police Department | BDN Topsham Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 16, 2018 12:06 pm

Topsham police have released an artist’s sketch of the suspect in last week’s robbery of Sun Tan City on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

Police released the sketch of a white man with dark hair over the weekend.

Clerks reported that a white man, about 6 feet tall and wearing a long, dark, hooded jacket with his face covered, displayed what police believe was a semiautomatic firearm and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash at about 8:30 p.m. April 10, Topsham police Lt. Mark LaFountain said Wednesday.

A search of the immediate area by police and a tracking dog was unsuccessful.

He said police are not discounting the possibility that the robbery is connected to a string of similar incidences in Greater Portland in recent weeks.

No additional information was available Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topsham police Detective Mark LaFountain at 725-4337 ext. 2213 or by email at mlafountain@topshammaine.com.

