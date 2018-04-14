Sharwaryn pitches Portland Sea Dogs past Rumble Ponies

April 14, 2018 5:09 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Shawaryn worked six scoreless innings and the Sea Dogs (3-5) shutout the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-5) 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Shawaryn (W, 1-1) allowed just three hits while walking one and striking out five.

For the second straight game, the Sea Dogs plated a run in the bottom of the first inning. With the base empty and two out, Portland rallied for three straight singles off of Nabil Crismatt (L, 1-1) and took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Tate Matheny to score Esteban Quiroz.

The Sea Dogs added a run in the fifth on a bases loaded walk from Eric Hanhold to Quiroz.

Matheny (2-2, 2 BB, RBI) and Quiroz (2-2, 2 BB, RBI, R) each reached base in all four of their plate appearances. Cole Sturgeon (2-3, BB) added two hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Jeremy Rivera delivered a two-strike, two-out RBI single off of Joshua Torres in the bottom of the eighth to put Portland ahead 3-0.

Daniel McGrath worked two hitless innings in relief of Shawaryn. Adam Lau (S, 1) closed things out with a perfect ninth.

The Sea Dogs set a new season high with 11 hits. The shutout was their first of 2018.

Crismatt allowed two earned runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Lefty Kyle Hart makes his first start at Hadlock Field. Binghamton counters with Marcos Molina. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network. MiLB.TV starts at 12.55.

