Inmate dies in Maine State Prison, the second this week

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 14, 2018 1:08 pm

A 48-year-old inmate serving time for robbery and theft charges died in the Maine State Prison on Saturday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.

Jeremiah F. Young had completed 2 ½ years of a 4 ½ year sentence at the Warren prison for when he died at 8:45 a.m., according to Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick. The 4 ½ year sentence was the longest of several Young began serving in September for multiple probation revocations for robbery, misuse of identification and theft, Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick’s statement did not say how the man died. The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Maine State Police were notified of the death as a matter of protocol, he said.

Young is the second inmate to die at the prison since last Sunday, when a 57-year-old man convicted of sexual assault was found dead in his cell on April 8.

