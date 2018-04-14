New Hampshire considers crackdown on wandering chickens

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By CBS 13 • April 14, 2018 9:10 am

If you live in New Hampshire, you may want to keep a close eye on your chickens.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a crime if your “free ranging” chickens wander onto someone else’s property without permission.

Under the measure, owners can be convicted if the birds damage crops or property.

Current New Hampshire law already includes wandering “sheep, goats, cattle, horses or swine,” and sponsors of the bill said chickens should be included in the law.

