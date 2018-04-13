UMaine baseball team outslugs Monmouth after losing to Sacred Heart

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 9:20 pm

The University of Maine baseball team rapped out a season-high 21 hits, with senior catcher-designated hitters Jonathan Bennett and Chris Bec combining for nine of them, as the Black Bears outlasted Monmouth University 15-10 in West Long Branch, New Jersey, on Friday afternoon.

UMaine had lost to Sacred Heart University (Connecticut) 9-8 earlier in the day in West Long Branch.

In the second game, Bennett went 5-for-6 with a homer, a double and three runs batted in and Bec went 4-for-6 with a double and three singles. Bec had one RBI.

Junior left fielder Colin Ridley drove in four runs with a homer, double and a single.

Kevin Doody had three singles, Cody Pasic and Jeremy Pena had a pair apiece and Danny Casals belted a solo homer after hitting two against Sacred Heart.

The Black Bears improved to 10-22 while Monmouth University fell to 10-19.

UMaine jumped out a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never relinquished the lead.

Ridley had a run-scoring double in the first and Bec and Bennett had RBI singles.

Shaine Hughes walloped a three-run homer off UMaine starter John Arel in the bottom of the first but Arel shut down the Hawks over the next four innings as his mates expanded the lead to 9-3. Arel improved to 4-0 with his five-inning stint. He allowed four hits while striking out five, walking three and hitting three.

Hughes had a single to go with his homer for Monmouth and Kyle Norman had a three-run double in the ninth off Eddie Emerson.

UMaine will play Monmouth again on Saturday at noon.

In the opener, freshman Matt Sorrento’s single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning off Cody Laweryson delivered Isiah Daubon and gave the Pioneers their triumph over UMaine.

The Black Bears, who had trailed 6-1 after four innings, had tied it in the top of the ninth on Bennett’s two-out, two-run single.

Daubon had singled to open the ninth and he was sacrificed to second by Stephen Thibault before Sorrento delivered his game-winning base hit as Sacred Heart improved to 9-17.

Jake Frasca and Sorrento had a pair of base hits apiece for Sacred Heart. Austin Markmann drove in three runs with a two-run homer and a groundout and P.J. DeFilippo had a single and two RBIs.

Casals had a single to go with his two homers for the Black Bears. Bec also hit a solo homer and added a double. Hernen Sardinas and Ridley had a pair of singles apiece and Bennett had his two-run single.

UMaine outhit Sacred Heart 13-8 but Black Bear pitchers issued 10 walks and hit two batters.