Sox pitcher Pomeranz records win for Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine — Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz allowed two earned runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings on a rehab appearance and the Portland Sea Dogs won their home opener over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-2 in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

Cole Sturgeon led off the bottom of the first with a home run off of Andrew Church (L, 0-1) to give Portland a quick lead. The Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, added two more runs in the second on an RBI single by Jeremy Rivera and a sacrifice fly by Sturgeon for a 3-0 Portland lead.

Peter Alonso hit a two-run homer off of Pomeranz with two outs in the third to trim the Binghamton deficit down to a run.

The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly by Luke Tendler to score Tate Matheny.

Portland’s Trey Ball entered with a runner on base in the sixth inning and worked 2 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits while striking out two. Trevor Kelley picked up the first Sea Dogs save of 2018 with a perfect ninth and struck out Tim Tebow to end the ballgame.