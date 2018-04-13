Mount Ida College closure prompts schedule change for Husson football

Monty J. Rand | BDN Monty J. Rand | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 3:42 pm

The pending closure of a Massachusetts college has necessitated a change in the last game of Husson University’s final season in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference this fall.

The Eagles were scheduled to face ECFC rival Mount Ida College of Newton, Massachusetts, to close out the regular season on Nov. 10. Instead, they will play a nonconference game at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hahamshire, on that date.

Both Husson and Plymouth State were scheduled to play Mount Ida in 2018 before news came out this week that Mount Ida is closing at the end of the spring semester.

The University of Massachusetts is assuming ownership of the Mount Ida campus in exchange for taking on that school’s debt, which was reported by the Boston Herald to range from $55 million to $70 million.

“We are heartbroken for the coaches, players and students of Mount Ida College with news of their closing,” Husson head football coach Gabby Price said in a news release. “Husson football’s first home game was with Mount Ida. We have had a good relationship throughout the years.”

Husson lost to Mount Ida 35-28 on Sept. 20, 2003, in the first home game after football was reinstated as a sport on the Bangor campus.

Husson and Mount Ida also closed out the 2017 regular season, with Husson scoring a 42-14 victory to cement its ECFC championship.

The Eagles went on to defeat Springfield College for their first NCAA Division III Tournament victory and finished the season with a 10-2 record.

Husson will play in the ECFC this coming fall before moving to the Commonwealth Coast Football league in 2019.

Plymouth State also is coming off a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2017, finishing 9-2 after a 66-0 first-round loss to SUNY-Brockport, the eventual Division III national runner-up.

“We have great respect for Plymouth State and are excited to play an outstanding opponent,” said Price.

