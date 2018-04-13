Trial of ex-teacher accused of sexual assaulting student scheduled for July

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Donna Buttarazzi, York County Coast Star • April 13, 2018 11:06 am

ALFRED, Maine — The trial of former Kennebunk High School teacher Jill Lamontagne, accused of sexually assaulting a student, is scheduled to begin in July, according to her Attorney Scott Gardner who appeared in York County Superior Court on her behalf Thursday.

Lamontagne was indicted last fall on six counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact and six counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

A dispositional conference held Thursday featured discussions about evidence and court scheduling with Judge Jeffrey Moskowitz presiding, with no talk of any plea deals, according to Gardner.

“My client maintains her innocence because she is innocent. She’s saying ‘I didn’t do this’ and wants to prove it,” Gardner said. “She’s traumatized by these accusations and events. It’s been very, very difficult for her.”

The allegations against Lamontagne came to light last June when a protection from abuse order granted in Biddeford District Court ordered her to have no contact with the 17-year-old student. Lamontagne, who taught health at Kennebunk High School for five years, resigned from the position in September, prior to the start of the school year.

The court documents state Lamontagne engaged in sex acts a number of times with the student “in the classroom, in her car and at her house.” Documents state the student was admitted to Maine Medical Center in Portland last June for the ingestion of Tylenol, ibuprofen, cold medicine and Warfarin, a blood thinner. According to documents, the student revealed to his mother and a nurse at the hospital that he loved Lamontagne and he ingested the medications to attempt suicide.

It is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison for a teacher to engage in sexual contact with someone under age 18 who is in their care.

Jury selection for the trial is expected to take place in mid July, Gardner said.

