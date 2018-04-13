State
April 13, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Ranked-Choice Voting | Marissa Kennedy | Conversion Therapy
State

Two pit bulls shot, one missing, in Buxton

Courtesy of Dan Lamontagne
Courtesy of Dan Lamontagne
Tessa (left) and Tyson
Associated Press

Police in Maine are investigating the shooting of two dogs, one of which is missing.

WCSH-TV reports police responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a shooting at a Buxton home. Police found a pit bull bleeding from several gunshot wounds.

The dog was taken to a Portland animal clinic.

Police say they discovered a second dog had been shot and fled the area. Witnesses tell police the missing dog ran into the woods.

Police say the missing dog is white with brown spots. It has wounds to its hindquarters.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like