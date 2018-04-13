Judge refuses to remove prosecutors from Marissa Kennedy case

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 10:15 am

BELFAST, Maine — The Maine Attorney General’s Office will continue prosecuting a Stockton Springs couple for the brutal beating death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, after a superior court justice denied a defense team’s bid to kick them off the case.

Justice Robert Murray issued the order late Thursday night.

Defense attorneys representing Sharon Carrillo asked the judge to disqualify the entire Attorney General’s Office, or at least individual prosecutors, from the case. They made that push after prosecutors gathered out-of-state records tied to the case using subpoenas that didn’t go through proper channels.

Prosecutors admitted to “procedural errors” but denied claims that they were purposefully dishonest or attempting to infringe on Sharon Carrillo’s rights.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo, Marissa’s mother and stepfather, are charged with depraved indifference murder in the girl’s death.

