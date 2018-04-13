Police make arrest in gas station robbery, may be linked to crime spree

Courtesy of the Westbrook Police Department Courtesy of the Westbrook Police Department

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 11:53 am

Updated: April 13, 2018 1:10 pm

Police have arrested a man for one of a recent streak of armed robberies across Cumberland County.

Travis Card, 38, was arrested by Westbrook police early Friday morning for the robbery of a local gas station last week.

The Friday robbery of a Gulf Mart on Bridgton Road in Westbrook was one of 15 similar crimes that have drawn a coordinated response from area law enforcement and put local business owners on edge. The Gulf Mart robbery saw a man brandish a gun and demand money from the gas station clerk before making off with an indeterminate amount of cash, according to police.

Westbrook police arrested Card around 6:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on William Clarke Drive, Captain Steven Goldberg said. It is unclear whether Card has any connection to the robberies of other small businesses from Cumberland to Old Orchard Beach.

Police up the coast in Brunswick and inland in Auburn are investigating similar robberies, although it’s unclear whether they are related to the southern Maine crime spree.

Police seized and searched the Westbrook-resident’s vehicle and executed search warrants on his Mechanic Street home, Goldberg said in a written statement.

The arrest was made as part of an effort coordinated with the FBI and police in Portland and South Portland. Their investigation into the other robberies is ongoing, Goldberg said.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 1:30 Friday afternoon.

The unusual crime spree has lead police to increase patrols and advise business owners to comply with robbers’ demands.

