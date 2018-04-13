Suspect in Maine pharmacy robbery escapes police

Waldo County Sheriff's Office | BDN Waldo County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 4:46 pm

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a Brooks man suspected of robbing a pharmacy in Unity earlier this week.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Sousa, 33, on a Class B robbery charge.

Officers approached Sousa in Brooks on Monday evening, hours after the robbery, but he ran into the woods and escaped.

Earlier that day, a man wearing black clothing and a mask walked into Unity Pharmacy on Plaza Drive at 1:30 p.m. and passed a note to a female employee demanding prescription drugs.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office worked with state police and Belfast police to identify Sousa as a suspect. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who knows where Sousa is to call 1-800-660-3398.

A Class B crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

