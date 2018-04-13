Lawyers for man whose sex abuse convictions were overturned seek new prosecutor, change of venue

Judy Harrison | BDN Judy Harrison | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 12:42 pm

Attorneys for a Sidney man, whose convictions on child sexual abuse charges were overturned last month by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, have asked that a new prosecutor be appointed and that the case be moved out of Kennebec County.

Eric Bard, 25, of Sidney, who is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl he was babysitting and recording it with his cellphone, pleaded guilty in 2014 to 21 charges, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The justices unanimously ruled on March 15 that a judge and the prosecutor in the original case held an improper meeting without Bard’s attorney being present, which violated the defendant’s due process rights.

The court ordered that new hearings be held on Bard’s competency and on previously filed motions to dismiss the charges and to suppress evidence.

Bard’s attorneys also filed motions Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta seeking a change of venue due to pretrial publicity, asking for a new bail hearing for their client and a motion to suppress Bard’s statements to police and all evidence seized in the case.

Bard is scheduled to undergo a competency exam on May 2 at Riverview Psychiatric Center, according to court documents. A date for hearings on the new motions has not been set, according to the clerk’s office.

