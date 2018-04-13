Locals tell feds which airline they want to add at Bar Harbor Airport

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 5:13 pm

Hancock County’s board of commissioners has endorsed a Fort Lauderdale-based airline to become the county airport’s next seasonal carrier.

Silver Airways’ “equipment, fares, frequency and JetBlue Airways code share would better serve the needs of this community” than competing airline Boutique Air, commission chairman Antonio Blasi said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation dated Friday.

The federal transportation agency has the final say. It was unclear whether the winning airline would start serving Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton before the lapse of the contract of departing Pen-Air on June 30.

The lack of a second carrier could decrease the passengers the airport serves, which could reduce its federal maintenance funding, officials have said.

Representatives of Silver and Boutique did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Cape Air serves the airport year-round and Pen-Air will start finishing its final contract on May 25, airport Manager Bradley Madeira said.

“We continue to be optimistic that we will have a smooth transition from Pen-Air to our next seasonal carrier on July 1,” Madeira said.

