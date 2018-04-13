Penobscot Theatre Company names new leader

Courtesy Penobscot Theatre Company | BDN Courtesy Penobscot Theatre Company | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • April 13, 2018 5:00 pm

Updated: April 13, 2018 5:25 pm

The Penobscot Theatre Company has hired John Hedges as its new executive director.

Hedges joins the theater company from Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he was managing director of the Civic Theatre. He’ll begin his new role on May 14, according to a Friday press release.

“The growth of the theater over the last few years, fueled by its dynamic artistic programming, combined with exemplary board and staff leadership, makes this a very exciting opportunity for me,” Hedges said.

In his new role, Hedges’ duties at the Bangor-based theater company will include fundraising, community outreach, financial planning, overseeing marketing and communication, and cultivating and growing its audience base. He will partner with Bari Newport, the company’s artistic director.

Hedges will replace current executive director Mary Budd, who has been director since 2014. She is leaving the theater company in June for a management position at a local consulting firm. The nationwide job search for her replacement began in February.

Board President Joycelyn Cogen said Hedges was the top choice because he offered “the energy and expertise to advance the company’s mission in service to our community.”

Hedges was formerly the executive director of Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel, Indiana and the Weathervane Playhouse in Akron, Ohio. He spent more than a decade performing as an actor across the country, including at the Barter Theatre in Virginia.

