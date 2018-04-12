Coaches, here’s how to report game information to the Bangor Daily News

April 12, 2018 1:10 pm

Updated: April 12, 2018 1:16 pm

The Bangor Daily News sports department has always relied on the assistance of high school coaches and team managers to provide it with information involving your team’s games and matches.

And we greatly appreciate your efforts in helping us publicize the accomplishments of your young athletes. We wanted to let you know that this spring we have changed the process for reporting games to the BDN, including the need to establish a free login at www.bangordailynews.com.

To get set up, click on “Tools” in the dark green navigation bar at the top of that web page. Important note: Don’t click on the sign-in button next to “Tools” on the homepage, which is for digital subscribers (paymeter).

After clicking on “Tools,” click on “Submit Content” in the dropdown menu. If you need to set up a login, click on “Create an Account” under “Not Yet Signed up to Post?”

If you have already registered, click on “Log in to WordPress” under “Log in to Post Content.”

Once you are logged in on the Submit Content page, you may go under Community Postings on the left-hand side and click on “Submit Sports Scores” or once logged in you may go to the Sports landing page at bangordailynews.com/sports/scores directly as you are accustomed to doing.

During the spring, we use this process for baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis. Results of track and field should be submitted via email to bdnsports@bangordailynews.com

The online form for reporting scores also has been changed.

Click in the box next to the “Jump to Date” and select the date of your game. Now, scroll down the list to find your game or search using the Ctrl-F function.

Once you find your game, click on [Report Score]. Click in the “Final Score” and “Game Details” boxes, which opens up spots to enter each team’s score and the details of the game.

If you’re not sure what information to include, scroll down to the “Get Reporting Instruction” box and select your sport from the drop-down menu. When you’re done, click on the “Submit” button and you’re done.

Thank you very much for your help in reporting your game results.

If you have any questions, please send inquiries to bdnsports@bangordailynews.com