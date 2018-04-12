Skeletal remains found in Falmouth belonged to adult male, police say

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 12, 2018 1:53 pm

The skeletal remains discovered by a couple walking in Falmouth woods on Sunday belonged to an adult man, authorities said on Thursday.

The determination of sex narrows the list of leads detectives are pursuing in order to identify the person, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland. Aided by investigators with the state police DNA lab, detectives have been following up on missing persons reports since the bones were discovered, he said.

A couple stumbled upon the bones while walking Sunday morning in the woods along Route 100 near the Portland city line. They reported the discovery to police, McCausland said.

Authorities are not disclosing exactly where the human remains were found.

The remains were then sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office to attempt to identify the body.

