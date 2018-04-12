Southern Maine armed robbery epidemic spreads to Brunswick and Auburn

Brunswick Police Department | BDN Brunswick Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 12, 2018 7:42 am

A string of armed robberies stretched to Brunswick and Auburn on Wednesday night, prompting police to question whether the midcoast incidents are related to those in recent days in Greater Portland.

Just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified white man with his face disguised by a scarf walked into Amato’s Restaurant on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, displayed a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money before fleeing west on Pleasant Street, Brunswick police said in a release.

Police, aided by a Freeport tracking dog, unsuccessfully searched the area.

The man was described as standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11, lightly tanned, wearing dark gray or black jeans, sneakers with white soles, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black or dark gray zippered windbreaker, and what appeared to be black, disposable examination-type gloves.

One witness said the suspect’s eyes were distinctively multi-colored and he had thick eyebrows, police said.

Officers ask that anyone with information contact Brunswick police Detective William Moir at 725-4321 or wmoir@brunswickpd.org.

No additional information was immediately available.

Earlier, another armed robbery was reported at 9 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Riverside Drive in Auburn.

The Sun Journal reported that a man entered the store and demanded cash, prompting two employees to lock themselves inside a storage room and hit a panic alarm.

The man stole a tip jar and left, the paper reported.

The incidents follows an armed robbery Tuesday night at Sun Tan City in Topsham, as well as a series of armed robberies throughout the Portland area in recent days.

Topsham police Lt. Mark LaFountain said Wednesday that police are not discounting the possibility that the robbery is connected to a string of similar incidences in Greater Portland in recent weeks.

