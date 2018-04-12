One injured in five-vehicle ‘chain-reaction’ crash in Freeport

Lindsay Putnam | BDN Lindsay Putnam | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 12, 2018 1:23 pm

FREEPORT, Maine — Interstate 295 southbound in Freeport was closed for about an hour Thursday morning after a five-vehicle crash that injured a Biddeford woman.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the driver of one car slowed down while nearing neared state police troopers, who had stopped the driver of another car between the two Freeport exits, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a release.

The first car to slow was struck by a second, which was struck by a third, eventually involving two sport utility vehicles, two passenger cars and a tractor-trailer.

One driver, Samantha Marceau, 26, of Biddeford, was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland with a minor head injury, McCausland said.

[Interstate 295 southbound reopens after crash in Freeport]

Both lanes of the highway were closed for almost an hour. Traffic backed up as far as Brunswick.

Freeport police, state troopers and the Maine Department of Transportation worked to reopen the road.

The names of the other drivers were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.