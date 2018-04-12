Unum launches $42M renovation of company campus in Portland

The Associated Press • April 12, 2018 1:08 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — An employee benefits provider with major operations in Maine says it is undergoing a $42 million renovation of its campus in Portland.

Tennessee-based Unum Group says it is also planning to consolidate its workforce into two buildings, leasing out the third building currently used at its campus to other businesses. Unum CEO Mike Simonds tells the Portland Press Herald the project will create a “flex” workspace, where workers will be assigned based on their current project.

Simonds says Unum plans to complete the three-phase renovation project by the end of this year. The general contractor on the project is Consigli Construction Co. of Portland.

The first phase of the project, which renovated 115,000-sq. feet of space in one of Unum’s office buildings, was completed this March.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.