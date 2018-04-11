Two top school leaders are leaving Wiscasset

Charlotte Boynton | LCN Charlotte Boynton | LCN

By Charlotte Boynton, Lincoln County News • April 11, 2018 9:33 am

Wiscasset School Superintendent Heather Wilmot will resign at the end of the school year after three years as the head of the department.

An emotional Wilmot submitted her resignation to the Wiscasset School Committee on Tuesday. Wiping tears from her eyes, she said, “It is with a heavy heart I resign, but I must put my family first.”

Wilmot said her husband’s employer transferred him to another location, and he is working three hours away from home.

She thanked the committee for its support during her tenure.

“We have done great things here in Wiscasset, with a wonderful leadership team,” she said.

The school committee accepted Wilmot’s resignation and members praised her work for the department.

Director of Special Education Carrie Kern will also leave the department. Wilmot had accepted Kern’s resignation prior to the meeting.

At the meeting, Kern said she has enjoyed working in Wiscasset, which allowed her to work directly with students.

She said she is leaving for two reasons. Her son is a freshman in high school and she wants to spend more time with him. She also hopes to find a better balance between work and family.

The committee briefly discussed a search for a new superintendent, and will revisit the matter at a later date.

In other business, the school committee approved the 2018-2019 budget it will present to voters.

The budget totals $9,338,789.96, with $6,028,449.26 to be raised from property taxes.

The annual open budget meeting will take place May 16. A budget validation referendum will take place June 12.

The school committee voted to go into executive session to discuss administrative contracts. It did not take action upon returning to open session.

