Store clerk foils latest Old Orchard Beach armed robbery attempt

By CBS 13 • April 11, 2018 8:43 pm

Updated: April 11, 2018 9:06 pm

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Police on Wednesday investigated another armed robbery, this time at the Moby Dick Variety Store on East Grand Avenue.

This is the latest in a string of armed robberies that have hit southern Maine during the past few weeks. Officials say the suspect in Wednesday’s incident matches the description offered by victims of other armed robberies in the area.

Police told WGME that the suspect was wearing dark clothing and that he had a handgun.

The suspect entered the store and demanded money from a man working behind the store’s counter. The clerk grabbed a billy club which he waved at the suspect, who took off running down the street, according to WGME.

Police said they consider the incident an “armed robbery” even though the suspect didn’t get away with any cash. Both Falmouth and Portland police responded to the reported robbery.

Investigators said they don’t recommend threatening the armed robbery suspect.

“It’s probably an unwise and it could be fairly dangerous to do that,” said Old Orchard Beach Police Chief Dana Kelly.

The FBI has released a video compilation of the recent armed robberies, which have included several businesses across York and Cumberland counties.

Old Orchard Beach police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 934-4911.

