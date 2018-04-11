Rescue dog’s barking helps owner escape fire in Maine

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

The Associated Press • April 11, 2018 6:53 am

A rescue dog is being hailed as a hero for helping her owner escape a fire in Maine.

A Fairfield man said the 3-year-old tan-and-white pit bull named Sabrina was persistent in barking and nibbling at his clothing to wake him up

Mitchell MacArthur Jr., 28, tells the Morning Sentinel that he opened a door to find his home filled with smoke Sunday night. They couldn’t escape through the living room because ammunition was going off, so they slipped outside through the kitchen.

MacArthur said he wasn’t enthusiastic about getting a dog, but now they enjoy tight a bond. “She’s definitely the reason I am here,” he said.

