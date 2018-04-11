Portland
April 11, 2018
Portland

Judge won’t force Portland school to let transfer student play varsity baseball

Jake Bleiberg | BDN
PrinceHoward Barbecue Yee (center), leaves federal court in Portland on Wednesday with his father Howard Yee (right), and attorney Michael Waxman after a judge rejected a request for an injunction allowing him to play varsity baseball at Deering High School.
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge has issued an initial ruling against the father of a baseball player with an 85 mile-per-hour fastball, who sued Portland school officials over a decision that is keeping his son from playing for the varsity team this season.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen declined to issue a preliminary injunction to allow PrinceHoward Barbecue Yee to try out for varsity baseball at Deering High School, rejecting the argument that the boy was denied his due process rights in being allowed to transfer to the Portland district but not play ball.

The 15-year-old’s father, Howard Yee of Falmouth, sued earlier this month claiming that he found out that his son would not be eligible to play varsity baseball on the Friday before tryouts, despite the district superintendent accepting the boy for transfer in January.

[Father sues Portland school officials for preventing son from playing varsity baseball]

Torresen’s ruling does not affect whether the case can move forward, but may make the issues it raises moot as the high school baseball season is likely to outpace the workings of the federal justice system.

The Yees’ lawyer, Michael Waxman of Portland, said his clients were disappointed but not surprised and that he is not yet sure how they will proceed with the case.

For the time being, Yee will likely remain enrolled at Deering and play junior varsity baseball, Waxman said.

Comments

