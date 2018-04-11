Lewiston-Auburn
April 11, 2018
Woman’s body found in parking lot of Lewiston flower shop

By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A woman’s body was found Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Lewiston floral shop, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The body was found in the lot between the showroom and just outside one the greenhouses at Roak the Florist at 791 Maine St., where police were investigating the death, the newspaper reported. Police cruisers and the department’s mobile evidence response team truck were parked in the lot, according to a tweet.

Police did not release any further details to the Sun Journal and did not return calls for comment Wednesday.

