Couple charged with burglarizing house, 13 camps in Hancock County

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • April 11, 2018 8:59 pm

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Surry couple was charged Tuesday night with stealing about $20,000 worth of goods via 14 burglaries in a one-month spree in Hancock County last winter.

Gary Goodrich, 21, of Surry was ordered held on $2,500 bail. His girlfriend, 21-year-old Kayla Bulleman, who lived with Goodrich, posted $2,500 bail after appearing in Hancock County District Court in Ellsworth on Wednesday, court officials said.

Both were charged with breaking into 13 unoccupied camps and one year-round home in Eastbrook, Osborn, Township 22 and Waltham between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, said detective Steve McFarland of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Fishing gear, automotive, yard and woodworking tools, firearms and other sporting equipment were among the items stolen, McFarland said.

“We’ve recovered a bunch of it,” McFarland said Wednesday. “It took a long time to put it [the case] together. We’re still putting it together.”

An informant tipped investigators off the the alleged burglars. Police served four search warrants at locations in Hancock and Surry in late November that led them to much of to allegedly stolen items, McFarland said.

Police linked Goodrich and Bulleman to the burglaries by comparing the items reported stolen with those found at the two locations. Goodrich and Bulleman also “made some admissions,” McFarland said.

The couple allegedly stole the items for their cash value, McFarland said.

Both were charged with 14 counts of burglary and 15 counts of theft by unauthorized taking. They are due in court on May 3, officials said.

McFarland asked that anyone who has been the victim of a burglary or has information about camp burglaries in Hancock County to please call the sheriff’s office at 667-1404.

