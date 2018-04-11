Police investigating shot-out windows in Bangor neighborhood

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 11, 2018 3:49 pm

Updated: April 11, 2018 4:07 pm

The windows of two homes in Bangor’s Fairmount neighborhood were shot with an air gun on Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to two reports of broken windows just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Wade Betters.

“Police believe the crack and the hole[s] are consistent with the window being shot with a BB gun or a small pellet gun,” Betters said.

A Buck Street resident called the police at 8:41 p.m. to report what looked like a bullet hole in her street-facing living room window. Fifteen minutes later, a 15th Street resident who lives about a mile away also called to report three circular, cracked holes in her living room window, he said.

The window of a GMC pickup truck parked on Buck Street also had a small hole and was cracked extensively, according to the owner, who did not want to be identified and said he didn’t report the damage to police.

Two young men were spotted driving a gold car away from the 15th Street house just after the shooting occurred, Betters said. After hearing the shots, a man inside the house tried to chase after the car, but it got away, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Zach Carey, at (207) 947-7384 ext. 5761.

