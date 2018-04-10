UMaine softball team entertains UMass Lowell in home opener

April 10, 2018 3:46 pm

Updated: April 10, 2018 4:03 pm

College Softball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: Wednesday (2), 2 p.m., Kessock Field, Orono, Maine

Records: UMaine 13-15 (4-1 America East), UML 11-17 (5-1)

Series/last meeting: UMaine leads 10-3, UMaine 5-4 on 4/27/17

Key players: Maine — CF Rachel Carlson (.344, 9 runs batted in, 16 runs scored, 3 triples), C Maddie Decker (.312, 3 HR, 19 RBI), RF Erika Leonard (.271-0-7, 15 rs), SS Laurine German (.262-0-6), 1B Kristen Niland (.247-1-9); UMass Lowell — 2B Marianne Sparacia (.383-1-5, 16 rs), SS Courtney Cashman (.365-3-11, 19 rs, 9 doubles), LF Casey Harding (.337-4-16, 9 doubles, 14 runs), C Sara Siteman (.306-1-15)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Annie Kennedy (6-3, 1.66 earned run average, 3 saves), RH Kyleigh O’Donnell (3-6, 4.63); UML — RH Lovina Capria (8-3, 2.54), RH Kaysee Talcik (2-11, 3.83)

Game notes: UMaine took two of three from the River Hawks last season. League-leading UMass Lowell is eligible for the league tournament for the first time after serving the mandatory probationary period after moving up from Division II. The River Hawks have won five in a row, all AE games, and have scored 45 runs in that span. Sparacia, Cashman and Harding rank second, fifth and ninth in the conference in hitting. UMaine’s Carlson is eighth. Freshman Capria and junior Talcik each have nine complete games. UMaine has won six of its last seven. Kennedy and Capria are third and sixth in the conference in ERA, respectively. UMaine is the conference’s worst hitting team (.238) and head coach Mike Coutts is looking for veterans like Derrick and Meghan Royle (.195) to snap out of season-long slumps. UMass Lowell is coached by 2000 U.S. Olympic softball team gold medalist Danielle Henderson.