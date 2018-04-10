Reading bullpen shuts down Sea Dogs in Eastern League victory

April 10, 2018 11:49 am

READING, Pa. — Reading’s bullpen retired the final 15 batters, holding on to beat the Portland Sea Dogs (0-4), 6-5 on Monday night in the series opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Fightins (2-3) used a three-run fourth for the win.

Portland built a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mike Olt. Reading responded in the half of the first, scoring a run off Kyle Hart (L). The Sea Dogs took their second lead in the second inning against Franklyn Kilome (ND). A pitch hit Cole Sturgeon with the bases loaded, and Danny Mars provided a run-scoring single.

Reading answered the bell again, plating two runs off Hart in the second. Deivi Grullon tied the game with a double, and Malquin Canelo delivered a run-scoring single. The Fightins received RBIs from Zach Coppola, Canelo and Damek Tomscha in the fourth.

Hart suffered the loss in his Double-A debut with Portland, yielding six runs on 11 hits over 3.2 innings pitched.

Portland’s final baserunner came in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Esteban Quiroz. Garrett Clevinger, Seranthony Dominguez, and Luke Leftwich retired the final 15 batters. Dominguez earned the win and Leftwich notched the save.

Mars went 3-for-4, and Quiroz extended his hitting streak to four games. Portland’s bullpen received 4.1 scoreless from Matt Kent (1.1), Trey Ball (2.0) and Trevor Kelley (1.0).

Portland and Reading play game two of their series on Tuesday night, beginning at 6:45 PM from FirstEnergy Stadium. RH Kevin McAvoy makes his first start of the season for Portland. Reading counters with lefty Ranger Suarez. Radio coverage begins at 6:30 PM on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network and the TuneIn App. The game is also available on MiLB.TV beginning at 6:40 PM.

Portland opens up their 25th season at Hadlock Field on Friday, April 13th vs. Binghamton. Tickets are available at 207-874-9300 and seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!