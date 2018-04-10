Bangor basketball star suffers dislocated elbow at AAU event

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • April 10, 2018 3:13 pm

Updated: April 10, 2018 3:43 pm

Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team forward Matt Fleming is recovering from a dislocated right elbow suffered during an AAU basketball tournament Sunday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Fleming, a 6-foot-6 junior from Bangor, was playing for the Maine Renegades 11th-grade team coached by former longtime Saint Joseph’s College men’s basketball coach Rick Simonds when he suffered the injury.

Doctors at Maine Medical Center in Portland subsequently put the elbow back in place, and Fleming is scheduled to see an orthopaedic doctor on Wednesday afternoon, according to his mother Gretchen Fleming.

Fleming, who averaged 25 points and 13 rebounds for Bangor High School last season and already has received a Division I scholarship offer from the University of Maine, hopes to be able to return to action this summer.

Fleming’s AAU team, which included fellow BDN All-Maine first-teamers Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough and Wol Maiwen of Edward Little in Auburn, went on to win its division of the weekend tournament.

Gardiner’s Ouellette honored

Steve Ouellette of Gardiner Area High School was named Robert Lahey Athletic Administrator of the Year at the annual Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association conference held at the Samoset Resort in Rockport last week.

Ouellette, the athletic director and assistant principal at Gardiner since 2013, has an extensive background in athletic administration and coaching.

Before accepting the Gardiner jobs, the Winthrop resident served in a similar capacity at Monmouth Academy for seven years after also working at Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

The UMaine graduate also taught for 17 years at Livermore Falls High School, where he also coached baseball and football.

Gary Stevens, a native of Lincoln and the veteran athletic administrator at Thornton Academy in Saco, was named the recipient of the Martin Ryan Award of Excellence, while Hermon High School’s Rick Sinclair received the Robert Boucher Seventh Player Distinguished Service Award and David Utterback of Brewer High School was recognized for Excellence in Middle Level Athletic Administration.

Other awards presented during the conference included:

— Gerald Durgin Leadership Award: Craig Sickels, Freeport

— NIAAA State Award of Merit: Don King, Poland Regional

— Nominated for the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award: Alfred “Bunky” Dow, Mount Desert Island

— Nominated for the NIAAA Frank Kovaleski Professional Development Award: Gary Stevens, Thornton Acad.

— Nominated for the National Federation Citation: Anthony Amero, Forest Hills

— Past President MIAAA Distinguished Service Award: Mark White, CAA, Presque Isle

— MIAAA Distinguished Service Award (Local Level): June Geiger, Shawnee Peak

— Larry LaBrie MIAAA Distinguished Service Award (Statewide): Dr. John Ryan, South Portland

— MIAAA Past President Ring: Julie Treadwell, formerly of Maine Central Institute

— Keith Lancaster Professional Development Award: Scott Walker, Gray New Gloucester

— MIAAA Electronic Media Award: Fred Grant, WHOU-FM, Houlton

— MIAAA Print Media Award: Randy Whitehouse, The Kennebec Journal

— MIAAA Scholar Athlete Scholarships: Lindsay Bland, Ellsworth; Ben Cotton, John Bapst

— MIAAA Scholar Essayist Scholarships: Hallie Schwartzman, Kennebunk; Nick Foley, Greenville

