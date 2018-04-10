Maine takes a big step toward retail marijuana sales

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • April 10, 2018 12:23 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — A supermajority of the Maine House of Representatives endorsed a regulatory bill for the state’s new recreational marijuana market Tuesday, bringing the state the closest it has been to implementing a 2016 legalization referendum.

It’s the Legislature’s second bid in a year to set up a commercial system for marijuana cultivation and sales. Gov. Paul LePage vetoed last year’s attempt to implement a regulatory system, and a special marijuana committee returned to the issue in 2018.

On Tuesday, the Democratic-led House voted 112-34 to back a new bill from that panel. It gives Maine residents a priority for recreational licenses and puts the Department of Administrative and Financial Services in charge of Maine’s recreational and medical marijuana systems.

The bill faces further action in both chambers of the Legislature, but if that margin holds, there is a good chance that the new bill could withstand a veto from the Republican governor. However, 16 Democrats and 15 Republicans — some pro-marijuana and others LePage allies — opposed it.

Backers of the bill say it is the best possible legislative solution to clear up a gray marijuana market, where it’s legal to possess recreational marijuana but not to sell it.

Assistant House Minority Leader Ellie Espling, R-New Gloucester, voted against last year’s bill, but she called the product that the House voted for on Tuesday “a better bill” and endorsed it.

“I realize that this will be a work in progress going forward, but let’s get us off on good footing,” she said.

Some Republican opponents argued Tuesday that it was wrong to support marijuana because it remains federally illegal. House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, asked rhetorically, “If the citizens were to do a referendum to legalize heroin, do we then have an obligation to make the heroin law a better law?”

Opposition to the bill from the left was led by Rep. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, who was the lone member of the marijuana committee to vote against the bill there. He said moving control of the medical marijuana program to the finance department from the Department of Health and Human Services would hurt patients.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.