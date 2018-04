April 10, 2018 7:45 pm

All seven Democrats running for governor in Maine take the stage for a one-hour debate at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Cousins of the BDN and Gregg Lagerquist of WGME will serve as moderators. Watch it live here.

