Police: Portland man not linked to rash of Greater Portland robberies

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 10, 2018 8:33 am

A Portland man arrested in connection with a robbery at a Gorham Domino’s last the weekend is not considered a suspect in a string of 10 other robberies that have taken place across Greater Portland since late March, according to WGME.

Nathan Allen, 36, was arrested on April 7, hours after he allegedly motioned with his hand as though it were a gun and demanded cash from the Main Street pizza shop, the station reported.

But he is not a suspect in the rash of armed robberies that have been taking place at restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations since March 20 and that southern Maine police agencies believe are connected, according to WGME. Each hit involved a white male brandishing a gun and wearing dark clothing, who is believed to be working alone.

Last weekend, the FBI released enhanced security camera footage of the suspect in an attempt to help with the local police investigation.

