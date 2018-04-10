White House homeland security adviser resigns amid continued turnover

Evan Vucci | AP Evan Vucci | AP

Josh Dawsey, Washington Post • April 10, 2018 10:58 am

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert is leaving the Trump administration, another departure during what has been a chaotic few months of personnel changes.

Bossert, a favorite of Chief of Staff John Kelly, is leaving one day after national security adviser John Bolton began the job. Bossert, an ally of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, was believed to be on shaky footing in the Bolton era and he resigned two days after Michael Anton, the National Security Council spokesman, also quit.

Bossert, a longtime government official who was often behind the nuts-and-bolts planning of the administration’s initiatives, wasn’t a marquee name. But he was liked by the president, senior administration officials said, and often defended Trump’s agenda in meetings.

“The president is grateful to Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

In 2018, the president has changed his secretary of state, national security adviser, veterans affairs secretary, CIA director, staff secretary, communications director and members of his legal team.

