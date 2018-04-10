Actor T.J. Miller charged with calling in fake bomb threat on Amtrak train

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | BDN Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | BDN

Andrew Keshner and Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News • April 10, 2018 2:11 pm

NEW YORK — Ex “Silicon Valley” star T.J. Miller was busted by the FBI for calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train, authorities said Tuesday.

Miller was busted at LaGuardia Airport Monday night and appeared in federal court in New Haven Tuesday morning before being released on $100,000 bail.

Authorities said that on the night of March 18 Miller called 911 and reported that he was on an Amtrak heading from Washington, D.C., to Penn Station in Manhattan — and that a female passenger “has a bomb in her bag.”

The train was eventually stopped in Westport, Connecticut, and searched.

There was no bomb.

