Actor T.J. Miller charged with calling in fake bomb threat on Amtrak train
In this June 8, 2017 file photo, actor T.J. Miller attends the premiere of Netflix's "Okja" in New York. Miller was arrested Monday night, April 9, 2018, at LaGuardia Airport in New York and charged with calling 911 to falsely claim that a woman on the same train as him had a bomb in her luggage. Prosecutors said Miller called in the false bomb information on March 18 after getting into a verbal confrontation with a woman on a train traveling from Washington D.C. to New York. The train was stopped in Westport, Connecticut, where it was searched.
NEW YORK — Ex “Silicon Valley” star T.J. Miller was busted by the FBI for calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train, authorities said Tuesday.
Miller was busted at LaGuardia Airport Monday night and appeared in federal court in New Haven Tuesday morning before being released on $100,000 bail.
Authorities said that on the night of March 18 Miller called 911 and reported that he was on an Amtrak heading from Washington, D.C., to Penn Station in Manhattan — and that a female passenger “has a bomb in her bag.”
The train was eventually stopped in Westport, Connecticut, and searched.
