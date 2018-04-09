Maine woman indicted for manslaughter, OUI for crash that killed 15-year-old

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 9, 2018 8:09 am

Updated: April 9, 2018 8:21 am

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Raymond has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including manslaughter in connection with a December 2017 crash in Windham that killed a 15-year-old Westbrook High School student and seriously injured three other young women.

Melinda M. Easter, 18, was also indicted on one felony count of aggravated operating under the influence of drugs causing death, three counts of felony driving to endanger with serious injury, and operating beyond license class restriction, according to indictments handed down last week by a Cumberland County grand jury.

Police say Easter was driving a car carrying four passengers at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2017, when she lost control of the car as it rounded a sharp curve and went off River Road in Windham, striking a tree, Windham police Capt. William Andrew wrote in a release at the time.

The crash killed Tyonna Adams, 15, of Westbrook, a sophomore at Westbrook High School.

Easter and her other passengers, 18-year-old Kerrianna Girardin of Windham, 22-year-old Sasha Williams and 20-year-old Brittany Freeman, both of Westbrook, were all injured.

