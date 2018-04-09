Police looking for suspect who robbed Unity pharmacy

Courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff's Office

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 9, 2018 6:18 pm

Police in Waldo County are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Unity pharmacy, getting away with an undetermined amount of prescription medication Monday afternoon.

A man wearing black clothing and a mask walked into Unity Pharmacy on Plaza Drive at 1:30 p.m. and passed a note to a female employee demanding prescription drugs, according to a Waldo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet tall with an “average” build and blue eyes. Video surveillance revealed that the suspect was driving a red or maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Aveo.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-660-3398.

